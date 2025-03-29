Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

