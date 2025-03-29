JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,042,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.77.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $1,962,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,917.56. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $70,644,164. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

