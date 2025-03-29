Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.46. 16,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 237,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNTH. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

