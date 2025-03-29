Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 19.2% increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUI opened at $25.19 on Friday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.
About Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF
