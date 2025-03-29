3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU) Plans $0.02 Dividend

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0199 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDGU opened at $24.11 on Friday. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $44.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06.

About 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

