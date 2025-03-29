Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 22.8% increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

