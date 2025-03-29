Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 22.8% increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.