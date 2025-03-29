Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEND opened at $10.37 on Friday. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $622,200.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (GEND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in domestic, large cap securities with consistent dividend payments, selected and weighted based on a quantitative screening and fundamental analysis.

