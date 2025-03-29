Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GEND opened at $10.37 on Friday. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $622,200.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
