Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Eventide US Market ETF Price Performance
EUSM stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 million and a PE ratio of 25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69. Eventide US Market ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $25.66.
About Eventide US Market ETF
