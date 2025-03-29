Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Eventide US Market ETF Price Performance

EUSM stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 million and a PE ratio of 25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69. Eventide US Market ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $25.66.

Get Eventide US Market ETF alerts:

About Eventide US Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Eventide US Market ETF (EUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US stocks of any market capitalization selected based on fundamental research and company values-based screening. The fund targets companies the adviser believes reflect moral values while creating stakeholder value.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventide US Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventide US Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.