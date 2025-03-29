Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $23.12. 16,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 27,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
