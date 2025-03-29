Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $23.12. 16,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 27,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Hi International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

