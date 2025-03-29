Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Rises By 72.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $105.88.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.