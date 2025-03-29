Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Declines By 50.0%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.61. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.37.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

