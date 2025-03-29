Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 11,814 shares.The stock last traded at $215.35 and had previously closed at $209.79.

Alexander’s Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.74.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. Analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alexander’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.