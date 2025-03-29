Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWQGF opened at $322.00 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.00.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

