Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWQGF opened at $322.00 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.00.
Swissquote Group Company Profile
