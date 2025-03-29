Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 140,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21,100.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1,023.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

