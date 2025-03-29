Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Makes New $54,000 Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,412,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 629,387 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,447.80. This represents a 187.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

