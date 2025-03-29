Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veralto were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Veralto by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,881 shares of company stock worth $2,176,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Veralto Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

