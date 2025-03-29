Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,595 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

