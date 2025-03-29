New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 105.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 107.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,335,000 after acquiring an additional 376,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.55 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

