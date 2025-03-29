Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Trimble by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after buying an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 76.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 132,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 3.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.