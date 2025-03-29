Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after buying an additional 144,266 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,441,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,828.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,989.42. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

