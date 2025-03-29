Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,875 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

