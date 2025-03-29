MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $514,483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,015,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Best Buy by 563.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 592,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,643,000 after purchasing an additional 503,204 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 817.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 537,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $55,564,000 after buying an additional 479,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after buying an additional 459,353 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE BBY opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

