Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

Intel stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

