SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,707,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,987,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,682,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

