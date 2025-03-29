Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.
Tofutti Brands Stock Performance
Tofutti Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Tofutti Brands has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile
