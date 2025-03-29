Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

Tofutti Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Tofutti Brands has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

