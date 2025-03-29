Petrofac (POFCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Shares of POFCF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

