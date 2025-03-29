UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $534.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.