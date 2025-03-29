ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $54,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RMD opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

