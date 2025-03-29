Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,418 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $58,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

