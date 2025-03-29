Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $59.67 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $59,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.79.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of YUM opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $4,880,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,329.20. The trade was a 74.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

