KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Xponance Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in KB Home by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

