Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,986,000 after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 193,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

