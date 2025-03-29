McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,501,000 after buying an additional 216,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $668.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $672.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $623.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.36.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

