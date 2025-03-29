Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,141,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $121.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

