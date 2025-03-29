Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

