iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lifted by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,297,000 after acquiring an additional 141,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

