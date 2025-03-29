Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 433,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

