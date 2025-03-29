The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

