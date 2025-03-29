Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $30,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $131.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.33.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

