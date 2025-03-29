Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,315 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 478,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,322,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

