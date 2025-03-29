BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

