BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

BATS:FCTR opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

