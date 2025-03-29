TLS Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

TLS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Valaris comprises approximately 2.8% of TLS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

