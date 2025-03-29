Stone Point Capital LLC Sells 1,707,874 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Stone Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,485,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,874 shares during the period. Priority Technology accounts for approximately 3.3% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stone Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $40,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 105,833 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $787,397.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,919,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,360,975.84. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ranjana Ram sold 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $49,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,734.16. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,122,431 shares of company stock worth $38,110,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $536.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.99. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.47.

About Priority Technology

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.