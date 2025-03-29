First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Raised by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 3.7% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

FDL stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

