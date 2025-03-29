Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Hold

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo Trading Down 0.2 %

About Sodexo

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

