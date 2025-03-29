MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,622 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

