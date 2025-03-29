Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.06. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 432,707 shares trading hands.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $844.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 847,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 664,806 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

