MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,403 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

