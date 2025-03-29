GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.04% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSL stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

